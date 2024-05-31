Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 15,913 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Varex Imaging worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 114,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $20,481,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 169.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

VREX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 18,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $624.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

