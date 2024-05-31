Claret Asset Management Corp Has $3.34 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Adecoagro worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $525,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $54,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 15.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 70.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

