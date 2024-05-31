Claret Asset Management Corp Buys 350 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.2% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,176,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 202,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

