Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

