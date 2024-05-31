Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,261 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.15. 306,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

