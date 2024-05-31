Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $231,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snowflake by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. 1,314,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,880. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.