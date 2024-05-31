Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,732. The company has a market cap of $291.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

