Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 778 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.97. 19,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,728 shares of company stock worth $39,021,745 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

