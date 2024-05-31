BNB (BNB) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion and $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $593.47 or 0.00875986 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,342 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,372.98846802. The last known price of BNB is 592.41031608 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2172 active market(s) with $1,708,457,720.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
