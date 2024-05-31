BNB (BNB) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion and $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $593.47 or 0.00875986 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,342 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,372.98846802. The last known price of BNB is 592.41031608 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2172 active market(s) with $1,708,457,720.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.