Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.44. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 652,710 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
