Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Buys $996,240.00 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 201,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Biohaven by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

