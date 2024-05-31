ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $965.54. The company had a trading volume of 146,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,875. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $380.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $936.92 and a 200-day moving average of $856.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

