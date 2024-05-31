Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0-178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.20 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 1,442,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,368. Asana has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

