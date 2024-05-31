Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.78

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 89659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 141,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 87.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

