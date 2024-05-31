ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209.24

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $330,722.92 and $209.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.60 or 0.99941484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012148 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00115492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000329 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $210.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

