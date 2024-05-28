Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.