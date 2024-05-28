Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

