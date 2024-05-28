Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE:XIN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.