Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $269.52. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

