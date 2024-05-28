Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

