Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

