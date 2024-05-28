Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

