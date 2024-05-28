Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of WAL opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,242 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

