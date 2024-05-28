Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Linde by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Linde by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Linde by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Linde stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,399. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.29.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

