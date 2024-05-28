Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $95.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.18.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO opened at $102.19 on Thursday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

