Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.