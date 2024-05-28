Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,058,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

