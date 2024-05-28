Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.41. 113,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,609. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

