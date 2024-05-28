Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 823,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $59.85. 964,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.