Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 823,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $59.85. 964,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
