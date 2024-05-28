VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,554 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of BATS ITM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 131,619 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

