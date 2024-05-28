Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

