Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
VLO stock opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
