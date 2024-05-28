Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VRX) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. 1,232,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 3.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.80.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.