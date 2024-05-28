UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.88 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
About UTStarcom
