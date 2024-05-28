Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

UTI stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

