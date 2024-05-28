UBS Group Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $97.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

