Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.70. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

