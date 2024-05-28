The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.98 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.86 ($0.30). Approximately 20,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 116,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £21.67 million, a PE ratio of -170.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.59.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

