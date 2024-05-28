The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.98 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.86 ($0.30). Approximately 20,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 116,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Mission Group
The Mission Group Trading Up 0.7 %
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mission Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.