The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Home Depot has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.