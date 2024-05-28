Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $95.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Textron stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Textron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

