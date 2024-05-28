Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.24. 65,584,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,538,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

