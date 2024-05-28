Terra Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $456.26 million and $29.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 750,943,823 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

