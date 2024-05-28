Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

