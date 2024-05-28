Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $117.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

