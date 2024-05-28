Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $954.38.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

SMCI stock opened at $883.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $192.50 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 67.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

