SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
