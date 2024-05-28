Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.53. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.09.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

