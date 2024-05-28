StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 9.9 %
RIBT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.17.
About RiceBran Technologies
