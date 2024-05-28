StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

