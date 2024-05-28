StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.3 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.