StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

